CHICAGO — A Ford Heights man faces felony charges following the March 2 murder of a 57-year-old man in West Garfield Park.

Police allege Jermaine Williams, 24, shot and killed the man in the 300 block of S. Kilborn, according to police. A second male victim was also wounded.

Authorities arrested Williams in the 2600 block of S. California on Thursday. He faces a first-degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge.

He was due in court Saturday.