The 39-year-old man was inside a food truck on Chicago's Lower West Side when someone opened fire.

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire.

He was transported in fair condition to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.