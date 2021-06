CHICAGO — A 45-year-old food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police say the man was delivering food around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of West Cortez Street in Humboldt Park, when he was approached by two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the driver’s money.

The man complied and the two men fled, police said. No one was injured.

No one was in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.