CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating at least six fatal shootings following a weekend of gun violence around the city.

More than 20 people were victims to gun violence, including a deadly shooting involving a food delivery driver.

The latest deadly shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the corner of Jackson Boulevard and Springfield Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, between the ages of 20 to 25. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Norwegian Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.

Early Saturday morning, another shooting left another man dead in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. According to police, it happened near the corner of Avers Avenue and Hirsch Street around 3 a.m.

Two men were inside a vehicle when someone from a blue SUV fired shots, hitting the two men.

26th Ward Ald. Jessie Fuentes said on her Facebook page the two victims were out delivering food for DoorDash when they were caught in the gun violence.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 32-year-old man was shot in his leg and torso, he was also transported to Stronger Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody for this shooting.

In total, 22 people were shot over the weekend, with six of those shootings being fatal.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Chicago police.