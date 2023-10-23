CHICAGO — A person was shot Monday afternoon near Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, according to police.

The man, 37, was found with a gunshot wound in the hotel’s lobby in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to the fire department.

Police said the man was near the sidewalk when someone came up to him, pulled out a gun and shot him.

He was shot in the abdomen and thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

Detectives are still investigating and anyone with information should call them.

Additional details haven’t been released.

Joyce Walker has been staying at the hotel while her home is undergoing renovations. She got a surprise when she stepped outside after the shooting.

“I was shocked,” Walker said. “I ain’t know nobody got shot.”