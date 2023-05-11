CHICAGO — Five people were shot Thursday in Englewood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near West 61st Place and South Union Avenue.

According to the fire department, two people were taken to the hospital in grave condition, one person is in serious to critical condition and one person is in fair condition.

The condition of the fifth person hasn’t been released.

Four of the people who were injured were adults, the fire department said.

Additional information hasn’t been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.