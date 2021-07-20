Final suspect in murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams arrested

CHICAGO — The final suspect wanted in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adam was arrested Monday by the FBI.

Authorities have been looking for Devontay Anderson after he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jaslyn Adams on April 26. Jaslyn was sitting in a car with her dad at a McDonald’s drive-thru on the West Side when she was shot on April 18. She died from her injuries.

Jaslyn, affectionately known as “Pinky,” had three siblings. Family members said Jaslyn went to Cameron Elementary School, loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.

Anderson was arrested by the FBI Monday in Chicago, according to court documents. He is the final suspect in the murder case to be arrested.

Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors said Goudy allegedly jumped out of the front passenger seat and fired a .40 caliber firearm multiple times toward the vehicle Adams and her father were in.

Authorities believe Marion Lewis, 18, was driving the vehicle that Anderson and Goudy used to fire at Jaslyn and her father. The 18-year-old was charged in her murder.

The first suspect arrested, Lewis, was shot by CPD after allegedly carjacking a vehicle on the Eisenhower.

Police believe Anderson sat in the backseat and allegedly used a Draco AK-47-styled gun with a banana clip and 7.62 bullets.

The FBI initially listed a $10,000 reward for his captured and said he had ties to the Miami area. Last month, the reward was raised to $25,000.