CHICAGO — A fight inside an Englewood home overnight resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man.

According to police, two men were involved in a physical altercation inside a home in the 5600 block of S. Morgan St. just after midnight Monday.

Authorities said one man shot another, with the victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition and pronounced dead.

Authorities recovered a weapon at the scene.

Chicago police did not release any additional details on the alleged shooter. There is no word on if charges are pending.