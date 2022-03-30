CHICAGO — The fiancée of a 28-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of Chicago police officers spoke out Wednesday.

In a WGN News exclusive, Latrice Johnson says many have wrongly depicted James Callion, whom she believes is innocent.

“He’s not what they’re painting him to be,” Latrice Johnson told WGN News. “He’s a good, loving, caring father to my kids and he’s not the menace that they’re trying to make him out to be.”

In bond court Wednesday, authorities held Callion on temporary bail. Callion faces three counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a police officer following an exchange of gunfire Monday night in the 800 block of S. Sacramento Blvd.

Prosecutors allege Callion tried to kill Chicago police officers amid a traffic stop on the West Side Monday night.

“I don’t think that that’s true,” Johnson said.

According to police, officers observed a vehicle driven by Callion commit multiple traffic violations. CPD officers initiated a traffic stop and as they approached, the car drove off, pinning an officer between two vehicles. Gunfire erupted and Chicago police returned fire.

A Chicago cop suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand. Authorities say he has since been released from the hospital.

The officer pinned between two vehicles remains hospitalized with a severe leg injury.

WGN News asked Johnson if she had a message for the victims and their families?

“I feel bad for them,” Johnson says, “That they have to go through the struggle with traffic stops. And it’s just sad on both ends. The headlines don’t actually have what he got pulled over for. “

Callion, a felon on parole, suffered a gunshot wound. Paramedics told WGN News an ambulance transported the offender to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

His next court date is Friday, April 1.