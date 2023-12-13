CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl reported missing back in late August was found strangled to death inside a South Shore home Wednesday night, according to multiple agencies.

According to the Chicago Police Department, an unresponsive female of unknown age was found inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue around 6:09 p.m. and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed the female was Amarise Parker and her cause of death was homicide via strangulation.

A photo of 15-year-old Amarise Parker, from CPD’s missing persons alert on Thursday, Aug. 31.

CPD sent out a missing person’s alert for Parker on Thursday, Aug. 31 that said she went missing from the 10900 block of South Wood Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The listed age for Parker in the alert was 15.

Area detectives are investigating and police have no offenders in custody.

No other information is available at this time.