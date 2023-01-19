Leevon Smith, 39, of Chicago is charged with attempted robbery and aggravated battery

CHICAGO – Chicago police have arrested the robbery suspect shot by an off-duty officer on the South Side on Wednesday.

Leevon Smith, 39, of Chicago is charged with attempted robbery and aggravated battery, both felonies. Police allege that Smith was trying to rob someone in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of W. 90th St. when the off-duty officer tried to intervene.

Police said that Smith tried to grab the off-duty officer’s weapon and a struggle ensued, resulting in the cop firing her gun and striking him.

Smith was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No booking photo of Smith was made available by police. He is due to appear in bond court on Friday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting and the officer will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days as is standard.