CHICAGO — The man who shot a 3-year-old boy in the leg while inside a West Side home Thursday night is a repeat offender now facing multiple charges, according to Chicago police.

Authorities on Dec. 1 said that Milton Scott, 34, was attempting to holster a firearm when the gun accidentally discharged, shooting the boy in the shin.

One day later, police announced that Scott, of the 100 block of N. Latrobe where the shooting occurred, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

One felony count – Armed Habitual Criminal

One felony count- Reckless Conduct/Great Bodily Harm

One misdemeanor count – Cause Child to be Endangered

One misdemeanor count – Resisting/Obstructing/Peace Officer

Police said the wounded boy arrived at Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Scott is due in court on Saturday.