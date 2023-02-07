CHICAGO — A 27-year-old Chicago man faces felony charges after allegedly robbing a man by gunpoint at a CTA Green Line stop in South Austin.

Germaine Brown is accused of armed robbery and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon following an incident last month, Jan. 13, in the 300 block of N. Central Ave.

According to police, Brown displayed a firearm and robbed the 40-year-old victim just after noon.

Brown was taken into custody Monday in the 500 block of N. Central Ave.

He is due in court on Wednesday.