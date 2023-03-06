CHICAGO — A man was robbed at gunpoint for his PS4 last week inside his residence and it was all caught on surveillance footage.

On Thursday night at around 5:50 p.m., 28-year-old Johnny Harris was inside his bedroom, located in the 7300 block of South Phillips, when he heard a noise.

Harris left his bedroom and the next thing he knew — a gun was pointed at his face.

“I’m feeling for my life,” Harris said. “Afterwards, I had a really bad headache because it was over a PS4.”

After the second suspect put the gun in the 28-year-old’s face, Harris opened the door for him and he left in a flash.

This wasn’t the first time Harris has been robbed recently. On Oct. 7 of last year, he was robbed at gunpoint near his apartment in the 7400 block of South Phillips and his iPhone was stolen.

He told WGN News someone recently told him who robbed him and believes it was the same suspects back in October and on Thursday.

“They know I’m gay and they know I live alone,” Harris said. “This is a hate crime.”

Harris was not injured said the PS4 was broken as the pair left.

“To rob someone over a PS4 that broke when they snapped it and left the hard drive,” Harris said. “We got to do better.”

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.