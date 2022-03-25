CHICAGO — Two brothers from Chicago have been arrested by federal agents for allegedly forcing undocumented immigrants to work following their transport into the U.S.

Agustin Lopez, 30, and Juan Arias Lopez, 32, were arrested Thursday on a federal labor trafficking conspiracy charge.

Federal prosecutors allege the brothers conspired to bring two individuals from Mexico to the U.S. under the condition that they work for the brothers’ construction business. They were forced to work 12-15 hours per day, seven days a week, to repay purported cots of their transport into the U.S.

The Lopez brothers required weekly payments of $800 to $1,000 under the threat of violence, prosecutors allege.

The undocumented immigrants resided in Agustin Lopez’s unfinished basement in Englewood.

A detention hearing for the brothers is scheduled for Monday.