CHICAGO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching for the suspect who reportedly robbed a bank in the West Ridge neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the FBI Chicago Division, the Byline Bank on the 7000 block of North Western Avenue in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Friday.

A description of the suspect and surveillance camera footage has yet to be released.

The FBI are still investigating the incident. No further information has been provided at this time.

Stay with WGN-TV as this story develops.