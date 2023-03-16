CHICAGO — At least two males are suspected of burglarizing a Lincoln Park-area Bank of America by accessing a vacant building near the bank, authorities said Thursday.

The burglary occurred Sunday, March 12, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., at the Bank of America in the 2100 block of N. Clybourn Ave.

According to police, the suspect broke into Method: broke into the vacant building next to the bank and drilled through the wall to access the vault.

A silver/metallic color SUV and a black/dark sedan may have been used to flee the scene.

Tips may be reported anonymously to (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.