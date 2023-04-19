CHICAGO — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at a Chase Bank in Chicago’s Loop.

According to authorities, the bank robbery occurred around 4:40 p.m. inside the bank on the first block of S. Dearborn Street. A man, believed to be 45-55 years of age, allegedly handed a note demanding funds to the bank clerk and displayed a gun.

Police described the suspect as 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-7-inches in height, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a brown bill and city of Chicago logo, a brownish winter coat with a full hood, blue surgical gloves and a white N95 mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 421-6700 or report details to tips.fbi.gov.