FBI raises reward to $25k for man suspected of shooting 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

CHICAGO — The FBI has raised their reward offer from $10,000 to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of one of the suspected shooters of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Devontay Anderson was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jaslyn Adams on April 26. Additionally, he’s was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in federal court on April 29.

Anderson is 5’5″ to 5’6″, weighs 150-160 lbs. and has a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his right eyebrow. The FBI said he has used the name “Moneybag” and “Vontay” in the past.

Police are still looking for him, but the Chicago Tribune initially reported they may have tracked him in the Miami area. The FBI said he has ties to Indiana and Florida.

Jaslyn was sitting in a car with her dad at a McDonald’s drive-thru on the West Side when she was shot on April 18.

Anderson has several noticeable facial features, including (1) a small, circular birthmark on the top, left side of his forehead (2) several letters tattooed above his right eyebrow. He has used the names "Vontay or "Moneybag." You can learn more here: https://t.co/oaq6pXYKYi pic.twitter.com/dq0VGyzGo9 — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) June 25, 2021

Two other men are in custody and have been charged in Jaslyn’s murder. Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after Jaslyn was shot and killed at a McDonald’s drive-thru on the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Prosecutors said Goudy allegedly jumped out of the front passenger seat and fired a .40 caliber firearm multiple times toward the vehicle Adams and her father were in.

Authorities believe Marion Lewis, 18, was driving the vehicle that the shooters used to fire at Jaslyn and her father. The 18-year-old was charged in her murder.

The first suspect arrested, Lewis, was shot by CPD after allegedly carjacking a vehicle on the Eisenhower.

Jaslyn, affectionately known as “Pinky,” had three siblings. Family members said Jaslyn went to Cameron Elementary School, loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at fbi.gov/tips.