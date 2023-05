CHICAGO — A man with “rough hands” robbed a Chase Bank in Ravenswood Saturday morning.

At around 11 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at a Chase branch, located in the 1800 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

A man in his 30s, described as Latino, 5’7″, entered the bank and presented a note demanding funds.

The man was wearing a black hoodie with “BMW” on the chest. The FBI said the man had “rough hands.”

He is currently at-large.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at tips.fbi.gov.