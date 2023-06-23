CHICAGO — Authorities in Chicago are searching for a man suspected of robbing two separate PNC Bank locations in Humboldt Park and Bucktown.

While no injuries were reported, FBI Chicago said the masked man should be considered armed and dangerous after robberies that occurred on June 21 and June 16.

On June 21, just before 9:40 a.m., the suspect robbed the PNC Bank on N. Damen Avenue. He wore black pants, a red t-shirt, a blue face mask, a black baseball cap with a white Nike logo, and a black cross-body bag. He also had a white sleeve on his right arm and was wearing glasses.

Days earlier, on June 16 around 1:30 p.m., the suspect allegedly robbed the PNC Bank on W. North Avenue. The unknown suspect wore all-black clothing with a blue face mask. He also donned a black baseball cap with a square logo and a black cross-body bag. He was also wearing glasses.

Authorities described the robbery suspect as a male in his 30s, standing 5’10” to 6’0″, weighing about 210 pounds. The suspect may also have some facial hair.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov.