CHICAGO — FBI agents are looking for a man who robbed a Wintrust Bank Monday afternoon in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said the man entered the bank located at 3354 West 26th Street around 4 p.m. According to the FBI, the man gave bank employees a note demanding money and didn’t imply or show he had a weapon.

The man is described as being between 5 foot 11 inches and 6 feet tall and was wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, blue surgical mask, black sweatpants with white stripes on the side and a backpack, Johnson said.

Johnson didn’t say if employees gave the man money, but the man walked away from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to report tips at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Tips can be reported to the FBI anonymously.