FBI looking for ‘bandaged bandit’ wanted for several bank, gas station robberies in area

CHICAGO — The Chicago field office of the FBI is asking the public’s help for information on who they call “the bandaged bandit.”

The man is believed to have committed at least seven armed robberies at three TCF banks, two gas stations and two 711’s in the area.

The FBI said he’s wanted for committing the following armed robberies.

04/07 – TCF Bank (1870 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights)

04/30 – TCF Bank (9449 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL)

04/28 – 7-11 (1425 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL)

05/02 – 7-11 (2010 N. Damen Ave, Chicago, IL)

05/02/ – Mobil Gas Station (3200 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, IL)

05/04/ – Amstar Gas Station (1800 N. Harlem, Elmwood Park, IL)

05/18/ – TCF Bank (944 S. York, Elmhurst, IL)

The FBI said he has displayed a handgun in each robbery and wears a bandage wrap just below the left knee. He is described as a Black man, 5’6″-5’8″ and is believed to be in his 30s.

If you have any information, you can leave a tip at fbi.gov/tips.