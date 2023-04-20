CHICAGO — The FBI’s Chicago office is seeking additional victims following a man’s indictment for producing child pornography.

The FBI alleges Michael Ramos, 46, of Chicago, allegedly used Snapchat to entice minors to produce sexually explicit videos and images.

Ramos was charged Thursday with four counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of an electronic device containing child pornography.

Authorities allege Ramos used the following Snapchat user names.

michaelramos197

myislandmylove

damikey

damikey77

lizziedu49

young-goddess1

tony2tooth

jhonnybreal

fukuall007

damikey007

crystal_ebk

l05tsoul

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim can contact the FBI or email michaelramosvictims@fbi.gov.