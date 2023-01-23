CHICAGO — A Huntington Bank was robbed in West Ridge late Monday afternoon, according to the FBI.
According to federal officials, the bank robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Peterson Avenue when two male suspects entered the bank with guns displayed and verbally demanded money from employees.
Investigators describe the suspects as being thin, White or Hispanic men in their 20’s who were wearing dark hoodies, jeans and dark sneakers, with one being 5’8″-5’9″, and the other being around 5’8″-5’11”.
No injuries were reported from the incident and the suspects are considered at large.
If you or someone you know can help the FBI make a breakthrough in this case, the public can report tips anonymously to the FBI at (312) 421-7600, or online at tips.fbi.gov.