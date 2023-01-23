CHICAGO — A Huntington Bank was robbed in West Ridge late Monday afternoon, according to the FBI.

According to federal officials, the bank robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Peterson Avenue when two male suspects entered the bank with guns displayed and verbally demanded money from employees.

Suspects in West Ridge Huntington Bank robbery 1/23/2023.

Investigators describe the suspects as being thin, White or Hispanic men in their 20’s who were wearing dark hoodies, jeans and dark sneakers, with one being 5’8″-5’9″, and the other being around 5’8″-5’11”.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the suspects are considered at large.

If you or someone you know can help the FBI make a breakthrough in this case, the public can report tips anonymously to the FBI at (312) 421-7600, or online at tips.fbi.gov.