FBI Chicago looking for serial bank robber dubbed ‘The Bicycle Bandit’

CHICAGO — FBI Chicago is asking the public’s help with locating a serial bank robber dubbed ‘”The Bicycle Bandit.”

The FBI said he’s responsible for the following robberies.

  • July 27 at approximately 4:27 p.m. at Brighton Park Community Bank – 4334 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • August 13 at approximately 3:37 p.m., at Royal Bank – 2869 S. Archer Ave.
  • September 17 at approximately 4:03 p.m., Royal Bank – 1823 W. 47th St.

He’s also accused of an attempted robbery at a Byline Bank at 1947 W. 35th St. on Aug. 2 at around 2:45 p.m.

The suspect, described as a Latino man, 5’5″ – 5’9″, with a medium build, short black hair and is approximately between 30 and 40 years old.

The FBI did not say if the man used a weapon in any of the robberies. He has fled on a bicycle following multiple robberies and is current at-large.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.

