CHICAGO — It’s been a busy Tuesday morning for the FBI following an armored truck robbery in the south suburbs and a bank robbery in the city.

Authorities responded to an armored truck robbery in front of a Jewel-Osco at 183rd and Kedzie in Homewood. SkyCam9 was over the scene at around 10:45 a.m. which showed a Brinks truck parked with yellow crime tape around it.

It was parked in front of the Huntington Bank sign, which is located inside the grocery store.

Also Tuesday morning in a separate incident, the FBI responded to a robbery at a Chase Bank in the 6100 block of North Western.

At this time, it’s unknown how much currency was stolen and if firearms were used in each incident.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.