FBI agents offer reward for information on man who attempted to rob banks along Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO — FBI agents are offering a reward for information about a man who attempted to rob banks along Michigan Avenue three separate times over the last two and a half months.

According to the FBI, the man has attempted to rob a bank in Chicago every three to four weeks since September and agents say they worry he may soon strike again.

Agents are now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest.

Authorities say the three attempted robberies happened at two Citibank locations along Michigan Avenue less than half a mile away from each other between Sept. 19 and Nov. 7.

Agents provided the following timeline of the attempted robberies:

September 19 at 3:29 p.m. at the Citibank at 100 South Michigan Avenue. Agents say during this attempted robbery, the man was spotted wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and a black button-down jacket.

October 11 at 3:35 p.m. at the Citibank at 180 North Michigan Avenue. Agents say during this attempted robbery, the man was spotted wearing a black hoodie, a dark grey vest, jeans, and dark shoes

November 7 at 2:50 p.m. at the Citibank at 180 North Michigan Avenue. Agents say during this robbery, the man was spotted wearing a blue beanie, a red and orange hooded jacket, a blue and yellow zip-up underneath, dark-colored pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

Agents say the Nov. 7 robbery was successful and added that the man displayed a handgun during the robbery.

According to agents, the man involved is believed to be in his 40s, has a black and grey goatee, and stands between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7.

Authorities say the man should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on that could help agents in their investigation is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.

Tips for agents can also be filed at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be left anonymously.