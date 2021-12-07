Father Pfleger, residents demand leaders address growing Chicago violence

CHICAGO — On Tuesday, discussions were held to try and rein in some of the city’s violence problems.

Earlier in the day, Chicago residents gathered with Father Michael Pfleger, of St. Sabina Church, to make some demands. They want city and state leaders to address Chicago’s growing violence.

Father Pfleger pointed to data analyzed by the University of Chicago Crime Lab — which found the homicide rate among Blacks in Chicago is the highest it’s ever been in the city’s history.

“At least 4,501 people have been shot in Chicago this year, and while we hear daily reports on COVID, the city was silent about the blood in our streets,” Pfleger said.

The social activist offered up ten demands he believes city leaders can implement to improve the violence.

Among those, Father Pfleger believes residents should be allowed to testify anonymously and witnesses of homicides should be provided protection. The St. Sabina leader also believes an increase in police staffing and task forces will help in solving crimes.

“We have to do something more than just taking away days off for police officers who are already stressed out in this city,” Father Pfleger said.

Ald. Matt O’Shea hosted a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday night to talk, in part, about crime. During the town hall, 22nd District Commander Sean Joyce answered questions from residents.

“Having a high visibility presence to try and deter criminals from coming into the 19th ward and perpetrating these types of crimes, we have them be high visible,” he said.

When asked about what residents can do to help, police said to call 911 whenever you see something suspicious.