Father of slain 15-year-old scolds Chicago, Cook County leaders over ‘senseless violence’

'How did we get here?' Corneal Westbrooks, the father of Caleb Westbrooks, asks

CHICAGO — The grieving father of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in West Town implored Chicago leaders to stop pointing fingers when it comes to gun violence and start taking action.

Corneal Westbrooks, the father of Caleb Westbrooks, says his son while walking to catch a bus from Rauner High School. He later died from his injuries at the hospital. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue. No suspects are in custody.

While the family did not wish to speak publicly, Corneal Westbrook released a statement, saying that his son’s death was the most devastating news a family can receive.

“Our world is shattered,” Westbrooks said. “Caleb was a smart, vivacious and athletic teenager who was looking forward to a bright future with goals and dreams that now will go unfulfilled.”

Added Westbrooks: “Unfortunately, this senseless violence is likely to continue unabated until the elected and appointed leadership of the city and county stop pointing fingers at one another and take personal responsibility for the role they have played in the disintegration of the criminal justice system as well as the lack of critical mental health services in Chicago and Cook County.”

The Westbrooks family continues to ask for privacy at this time.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.