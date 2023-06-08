CHICAGO — The father of the three Kenwood Academy star athletes was killed in a shooting Monday on the city’s South Side.

Kevin Laron Thunderbird, 36, was the victim of a shooting that happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Dorchester. According to police, Thunderbird was walking when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots at him.

Thunderbird returned fire but was shot in the stomach, police said.

He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

The fatal shooting comes just two weeks after the Thunderbird brothers, Kevin Jr., K’Vion and Kevari, celebrated the first ever baseball city title with the Kenwood Broncos.

A vigil and balloon release will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. behind Simeon High School, where Thunderbird graduated from.