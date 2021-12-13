Father killed in Gage Park beating death, police still searching for suspects

CHICAGO — More questions than answers remain following the deadly assault of a father of three in Gage Park.

Police say a man, identified by family members as Jose Eleazar Tellez, was beaten to death by two men in Gage Park Saturday night.

The Chicago-Sun Times reports Tellez beaten to death as he stood outside hanging Christmas lights with his daughter.

Police said Tellez was outside in the 3500 block of West 58th Street around 6:30 p.m. when two unknown men approached with blunt objects. The men then began bludgeoning the victim before leaving the scene.

First responders transported Tellez to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe account started by family members has already raised over $9,000.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the fatal beating. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

