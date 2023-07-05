CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting his wife and teen daughter.

67-year-old Jose Alvarez faces multiple charges including two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Millard in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Police said officers responded to shots fired at a residence and found three people struck by gunfire.

According to police, 15-year-old girl Daniela Alvarez was shot in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said 48-year-old Karina Gonzalez was shot multiple times in the torso and pronounced on the scene. T

Alvarez’s 18-year-old son was shot in the ankle and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Alvarez is due in court Wednesday.