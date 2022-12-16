DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27.

Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on Northwest highway when he claimed to have suffered a medical emergency causing him to lose control of the car.

The car crossed over to the westbound lanes of the highway where he struck Kimberly Karsen and her father Neal Greenfield. Buncen then drove into the buildings at 454 and 456 northwest highway.

Police say the father and daughter were walking to their car when they were struck.

According to Buncen’s medical records, police stated that there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

It was reported that Buncen does have a medical condition but hospitals would not comment whether or not it was a contribution to the fatal crash.

Police are continuing investigation of the incident and charges have not been filed as of yet.