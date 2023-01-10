The deaths of a couple fatally shot Monday inside a South Loop condo resulted from a murder-suicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that 45-year-old Leticia Zaragoza was shot and killed by her live-in boyfriend, 36-year-old Joseph P. Fry. On Monday, authorities said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of S. Indiana Avenue, across from Wintrust Arena, sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday.

Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Zaragoza’s brother, Tony Garcia, told WGN News on Monday that his sister never bothered anyone.

“She was loved by everybody,” he said. “She’s a beautiful person. She’s very loved. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. Nobody does.”