CHICAGO — One person was killed and four others, including the gunman, were injured in a shooting that led to a SWAT response in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of West Walton. Police said a 69-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he is listed in good condition, according to police. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in serious condition. A 45-year-old man sustained multiple shots to the torso and foot and was transported to Stroger and is listed in serious condition.

According to police, SWAT was called to the scene after further investigation revealed a 23-year-old male offender had barricaded himself inside. He was taken into custody two hours later with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic. Area Four detectives are investigating.