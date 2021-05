CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was standing in a front yard in the 11800 block of South Prairie Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left calf.

There is currently no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.