CHICAGO — The family of a 19-year-old woman who loved ones believe was attacked and left for dead on the patio of her South Side apartment have more questions than answers.

According to her family, Deaviannya Flores was making her way in the beauty industry and had a bright future ahead of her. She graduated from South Shore High School last year and recently moved into an Englewood apartment at 70th and Justine Street.

On Saturday, her family found out that the 19-year-old’s body was discovered on the porch outside of her second floor Englewood apartment.

The Chicago Police Department haven’t classified the death as a murder yet, but the victim’s family believes she was killed.

According to CPD, Flores’ passing has been classified as a death investigation as they await autopsy results. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said the autopsy has been completed, but further testing will be needed.

The Flores family believe Deaviannya was killed by her boyfriend, who they said is the suspect in a murder in Georgia. Neighbors told the family they heard a lot of fighting in Deaviannya’s apartment the day before her body was discovered.

