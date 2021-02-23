Family seeks answers after mother of 3 killed in Englewood crash

CHICAGO — A woman was killed in a car crash Monday, which may have resulted from a driver fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.

Lakisel Thomas leaves behind a 23-year-old daughter and two sons, age 10 and four. “She loved those kids more than life itself,” says Lakisel’s aunt, Alice Marie Thomas.

Speaking to WGN by phone, the family member says she’s at a loss for what to tell Thomas’ kids about her mother.

“We need some answers, we need to know how this happened, why this happened,” Thomas said.

According to police, Thomas was killed Tuesday while crossing the street at 74th and Racine in Englewood. Investigators say a 20-year-old man driving a silver Chevy SUV ran a red light, hit a red Jeep and then lost control, hitting Thomas and killing her. The three occupants of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the crash stemmed from a traffic stop that happened two blocks away on 72nd and Racine.

WGN has learned the 20-year-old, identified as Issac Wade, was currently free on bond for a 2017 attempted murder case. He was also charged in 2016 with armed robbery, theft and unlawful use of a weapon.

The cases are still pending.

Police say that Wade and his passenger tried to run away from the crash scene but were arrested.

The family of Thomas have since hired an attorney, who plans to reach out to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) for answers.

“We don’t have any answers and that’s highly unusual and that’s wrong,” said family attorney Nenye Uche. “The Chicago Police Department should be able to give us some answers as to what happened and a lack of answers not only hurts the family emotionally but it all creates distrust within the community with the police.”