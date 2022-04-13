CHICAGO — A father was left for dead following a brutal attack last week in Chinatown.

Family says Jin Yut Lew, who is in his 60s, was visiting relatives near the intersection of 25th and Princeton last week. His children said he never came home, so they filed a missing persons report.

On the morning of April 7, family says street cleaners found Lew lying on the ground. Lew’s family believes he was carjacked, robbed and brutally beaten.

They said Lew was diagnosed with severe brain trauma and is in a coma following several brain surgeries.

“Taking personal property is one thing, now they are being progressively more violent toward victims. This needs to stop. City leaders need to do something about it and find and punish those responsible,” the family said in a statement.

His family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses. At this time, there’s over $43,000 raised.

WGN News reached out to CPD for information about the incident, but we have yet to hear back.