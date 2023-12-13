CHICAGO – A Southwest Side family is raising questions about the Chicago Police Department’s response after their loved one was shot and killed just blocks away from his home.

Johnny Huizar was a longtime Midway International Airport skycap who was driving home from work on Saturday, Dec. 9, when shots rang. The grieving family told WGN News that the investigators on the scene seemed more intent on questioning the wounded Huizar rather than expediting his trip to the emergency room, as he clung to life with a gunshot wound to the face.

Loved ones described last Saturday’s chaotic scene in the alley behind their home.

“I turned around, looked at my brother, and he was standing outside of his car, holding onto the door and he was bleeding from his eye and his ear,” described Brenda Huizar, the victim’s sister. “My brother kept telling the cops he didn’t feel good and that he didn’t want to keep talking.”

A wounded Huizar managed to drive himself to his home in the 3500 block of W. 61st Place. Chicago police say he was shot just a few blocks away on South Central Park. There, two gunmen, for reasons that are not yet known, fired shots from a sidewalk, hitting Huizar as he drove.

The mortally wounded 32-year-old was still conscious when he made it to the back alley.

“The cops came and asked if it was gang-related, and I told him he just came from work. They ripped off his uniform,” said Norma Vargas, Huizar’s girlfriend.

Paramedics tore off Huizar’s Southwest Airlines uniform as they prepared to transport him to Advocate Christ Medical Center. But loved ones allege that 8th District police prioritized questioning the victim over instead of clearing the alley so paramedics could enter and exit.

At one point, his eldest sister, Brenda Huizar, pleaded with officers to leave him alone.

“I don’t think he should be talking,” she said. “He shouldn’t be making that much force, but they just continued interrogating him and asking him questions.”

According to the Chicago Fire Department, Huizar was transported to the hospital in fair condition. But the 32-year-old’s condition rapidly deteriorated. He was later pronounced dead Sunday afternoon.

“The one thing he cherished was family and friendships,” said Clemente Vega, who worked with Huizar.

“He impacted everybody. The whole airport knew that guy,” added co-worker Chris Corral.

A GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses has already raised more than $7,000 of its $25,000 goal.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

WGN reached out to Chicago police for comment Wednesday afternoon. News Affairs said an investigation into the deadly shooting continues.