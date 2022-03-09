CHICAGO — Family members of slain WGN-TV security guard Salena Claybourne spoke to WGN following news that two men face charges in connection with her death.

Salena Claybourne

In south suburban Alsip Wednesday night, a sigh of relief from loved ones of Claybourne. Two brothers remain in police custody, accused of killing the mother of two as she filled up her gas tank on the South Side after work.

Prosecutors say Claybourne was the victim of an attempted carjacking. Authorities identified Gregory Watson, 22, and his 17-year-old brother Dameonte Watson as the offenders.

Amid their grief, family members told WGN News they are keeping the two men allegedly responsible and their family members in mind.

SEE ALSO: Brothers charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of WGN-TV security guard

“I do pray for them as well because they have a long road as much as we do,” Salena’s sister Alexsia Claybourne said. “It’s not going to bring my sister back. It’s not going to bring her mom back or her daughter, but we get some type of solace knowing they got apprehended in a quick manner and CPD was all over it.”

Salena’s mother, Donna Claybourne, hopes justice will prevail.

Gregory Watson, 22, and his 17-year-old brother Dameonte Watson are charged with first-degree murder. Police did not release a mugshot of Dameonte Watson.

“We will miss her so much,” she said. “They took a piece of our heart for no reason at all.”

Donna Claybourne says her daughter was full of devotion and adored her loved ones.

“My daughter loved life. She loved her daughters and lived for them,” she said.

Salena’s mother also revealed that she has nightmares contemplating the final seconds of her daughter’s life.

“I know she was afraid in that moment,” Donna said.

The 35-year-old leaves behind two daughters, age 15 and 14.

She was also the sister of a Chicago police officer. On Wednesday, Superintendent David Brown offered his condolences.

“We are grieving with this family and we are doing everything we can to hopefully bring them some small measure of closure with this arrest,” Brown said.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

A GoFundMe to help with Claybourne’s funeral expenses has raised more than $20,000.