Family of slain grandmother suing security company, businesses alleged gunman worked for

CHICAGO — The family of a slain grandmother caught in Bronzeville crossfire is suing the security company and two businesses the alleged gunman worked for.

Bobbye Johnson, 55, was shot and killed in the 200 block of 35th Street last week while leaving a bank.

Police believe Victor Brown, 34, fired 20 shots after he was shot in the leg during an altercation with another man. Brown was working as a security guard at Wood’s Food and Liquor and Jamaican Jerk King at the time of the shooting.

Victor Brown, 34

“You got time you still living,” daughter Carleeta Johnson said. “My mom is gone because of you. While you’re in there you’re going to be able to think about a lot.”

Johnson’s family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of Wood’s Food and Liquor, Jamaican Jerk King and Games R Us. They are also filing a lawsuit against the security company Brown works for — Bounty Tac Force Security.

“This man was a security guard that rendered services to three different businesses and none of these businesses had conflict resolution skills for him so this wouldn’t happen,” family attorney Cannon Lambert Sr. said. “How is that possible?”

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

The owners of the businesses declined to comment. An employee for the security company claimed Brown was working independently at the time of the shooting.