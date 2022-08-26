CHICAGO — The family of Kahlil White-EL held a balloon release at Saint Sabina Church on West 78th Place Friday evening.

White-EL—a member of Saint Sabina’s Strong Futures program—was shot and killed in an alley behind a McDonald’s near 87th and Wabash.

White-EL was scheduled to begin a new job at a car wash next week, and Father Michael Pfleger said White-EL’s death is a reminder of the work still left to do.

“It’s easy to give up,” said Pfleger. “But there’s all the other Kahlils out there we’ve got to save.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in White-EL’s case.

After the balloon release, participants took part in a peace walk.