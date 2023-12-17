CHICAGO — The family of a man shot and killed while driving home from work in October is now offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The Herrera family has passed out these flyers in hopes someone will come forward with the information police need to make an arrest.

“He was an honorable hardworking man that was just trying to get home, his sister Marcelina Herrera said.

It has been two months since 42-year-old Salvador Herrera was shot and killed on his way home from work. Chicago police said no arrests have been made.

“Today I put my brother’s cologne just to feel his presence because we all miss him,” Herrera said.

On Sunday, his sisters and loved ones continued their search for answers. They handed out dozens of freshly printed flyers announcing a $30,00 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

They are working with CrimeStoppers who is also offering a separate reward of $15,000.

“We are asking to please come forward if you have any information any tips if you saw something if you heard something, if you have surveillance video that you have not turned over, please we are imploring you,” Herrera said.

“Sal” as he was commonly known was driving home on October 15. He was about a mile from his home when his family said he stumbled upon a theft in progress on the 700 block of South Loomis Street.

“What I know is that from the gentleman that lives here his car was parked in front and they were trying to burglarize it or stealing,” Herrera said.

His sisters say their brother was always there for them.

“Due to him, my sister went forward and got her college degree I retained my Masters and we’re both excelling and we’re just missing him,” his other sister Remedios Herrera said.

They are doing everything in their power to solve his case.

Police say there are currently no updates on the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that could help authorities can file a tip online at CPDTIP.com. Tips can be left anonymously.