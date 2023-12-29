CHICAGO — New details have emerged about a ride-share driver from Venezuela who was shot and killed the day after Christmas.

34-year-old Adriana Arocha-Duque was found dead on Tuesday while police were responding to a car crash in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street.

Officers arrived on the scene just before 9 p.m. and found a vehicle that had struck two parked cars. Officers then found Arocha-Duque in the driver’s seat of the crashed car with a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness later told police they saw a man and woman flee from the vehicle after the crash, but the shooting remains unsolved.

The victim’s nephew, Jose, said his family is devastated about Arocha-Duque’s death.

Joose said his aunt was more like a sister to him and described her as a brilliant, hard worker who had a lot of friends. While Arocha-Duque didn’t have any children, Jose said her dog Hunter was like her baby.

Arocha-Duque moved from Venezuela to the United States as an asylum seeker in 2017 in hopes of a better life and had begun driving for Lyft.

Jose says he and a few relatives also drive for Lyft and other companies, but after what happened to his aunt, he said they are scared and want rideshare companies to provide better safety for drivers.

Chicago police say no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting and anyone with information is asked to call CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.