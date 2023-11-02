CHICAGO — It’s been more than two weeks since Salvador Herrera was shot and killed on his way home from work. Thursday night, family members were determined to fight for answers and keep his memory alive.

Herrera had just finished his shift at the Butterfield Country Club in Oak Brook in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, when he was shot and killed in the 700 block of South Loomis Street in the Little Italy neighborhood while he was driving home.

“His life was taken from us far too soon, due to senseless gun violence and car thefts,” said Remedios Herrera, Salvador’s sister. “Sal was more than a victim, he was an honest, selfless and hardworking person who touched the lives of all who knew him.”

Herrera started working at the Butterfield Country Club when he was 14, after his father died in a workplace accident.

“Sal decided that he would be a leader,” said Fr. Brendan Curran. “That he would become a family man for his loved ones, for his sisters, for his mother.”

Family and friends have passed out flyers, knocked on doors, and searched for video or witnesses since Herrera’s murder, hoping to find anything that could help police find those responsible.

Chicago police told WGN News a witness provided a statement saying they saw four men running after shooting toward Herrera’s car the morning of Oct. 15.

Police have no one in custody.

Anyone with information that could help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of Salvador Herrera’s murder can file anonymous tips online at cpdtip.com.