CHICAGO — As the holidays near, a family is hoping for justice after two brothers were shot and killed last year around Thanksgiving on the Far South Side.

Jerod Lewis, 36, and Johnathan Lewis, 34, went to “the Hole in the Wall,” an unofficial gathering spot located in the 12700 block of South Halsted, on the night of Nov. 26 last year — just two days after Thanksgiving.

“They were very close and always together,” family told WGN News. “Johnathan had a baby the day after he left us and Jerod had four kids, always family-orientated.”

Police said around 30 people were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Jerod and Johnathan sustained gunshot wounds to the head. Two other people were also shot but survived.

Johnathon (L) and Jerod (R)

One family member told WGN News she received a call from them saying they were shot. Both Jerod and Johnathan were pronounced dead later at Christ Hospital.

Family believes someone knows something and mentioned a “code of silence” by witnesses not discussing the shooting with police.

They are still haunted by the images of their two Dodge Durangos being the only vehicles in the parking lot the next day.

“They were the best of friends and didn’t deserve this,” family said.

A reward up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.