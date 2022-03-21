CHICAGO — Family and friends of a 25-year-old suburban woman gunned down in Little Village over the weekend are desperate to find out who killed her.

Tiffany Folashade Mordi, 25, was shot at around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South Homan.

She lived in Bolingbrook with her mother and had recently arrived to visit her boyfriend when Mordi was shot parking her vehicle outside his apartment.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” a friend said. “Someone who doesn’t have beef or any type of animosity toward anyone and nobody has any animosity toward her.”

On Saturday would have been her 26th birthday. She was came to the city to celebrate the big day with her boyfriend of seven years. The pair met her sophomore year at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.

“The most gentle, the most appreciative, the most kindhearted, the most loving, I’m not saying these words to be generic but this is truly who she was. She was one of the best people you would ever meet,” a friend said.

Friends and family spent Monday passing out flyers in the neighborhood in hopes of helping authorities catch the killer.

More than $30,000 has already been raised for funeral expenses via GoFundMe.

Anyone with information on her killer can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.