CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt has died, according to a family source.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the incident — died at 10:16 a.m. Sunday morning.

The 3-year-old boy was pushed into the water off Navy Pier in the early afternoon of Monday, Sept. 19, by his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno, after the woman took him from his grandmother’s house to go to Navy Pier and “go on the rides,” but she said he was “acting up” so she “let go of his shirt and [he] fell in the water.”

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier around 1 p.m. and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition following multiple heart attacks and seizures. He was in the water for about 30 minutes before he was rescued.

A police source told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing the 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan. Police also said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Moreno was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child, but new charges are now expected against her.

His family asked WGN News not to name him, but are welcoming all thoughts and prayers being sent their way.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses.